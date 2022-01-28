Lodge Hill Capital LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 6.3% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,585,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,612,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,271,629,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.43. 16,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,636. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $146.53 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

