Lodge Hill Capital LLC Has $19.80 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up 6.2% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Henry Schein worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after buying an additional 803,845 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $38,462,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.11. 7,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,956. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

