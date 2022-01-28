Lodge Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 485,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,000. United States Steel comprises 3.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.18% of United States Steel as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 44.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

NYSE:X traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 647,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,372,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.