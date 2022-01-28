Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Tops $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.93 or 0.06775217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00291279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00786462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066780 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00397370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00239953 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

