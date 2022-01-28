London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.59 and last traded at $93.85. 3,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

