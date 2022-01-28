Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $693.17 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289,788 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 4.4% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 3.42% of W.W. Grainger worth $693,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.09. 2,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.71. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

