Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $839.23 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,503,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 724,159 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 5.3% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 1.83% of IQVIA worth $839,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $174.91 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

