Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Lowers Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,861 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics makes up 1.3% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 2.63% of Arrow Electronics worth $205,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARW traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $118.81. 2,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

