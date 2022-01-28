Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,457,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,812,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 5.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 1.87% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $801,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $58,226,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.