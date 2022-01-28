Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Reduces Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,125,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,530,246 shares during the period. State Street comprises about 4.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 2.50% of State Street worth $773,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in State Street by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 588,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in State Street by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

