Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 329,038 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 329,038 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $740,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,988,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $457.11. 34,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

