Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 810,751 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,783,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 810,751 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 3.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.79% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $582,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

FIS stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.35. 124,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 295.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

