Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,672,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501,344 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 4.3% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 1.69% of Sysco worth $680,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Sysco by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

