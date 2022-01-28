Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,425,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593,077 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up 4.5% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 6.80% of Henry Schein worth $717,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 57.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after buying an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,956. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

