Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Given a $19.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) has been assigned a $19.50 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 157.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,227. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market cap of $358.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 132.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 155,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

