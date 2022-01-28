Lossless (LSS) Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $25.16 million and approximately $987,195.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.30 or 0.06746804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00053958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.13 or 0.99966915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

