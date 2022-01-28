LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 113,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $197.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

