Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Shares of LMGDF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.