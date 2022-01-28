Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.36

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.36 and traded as high as C$10.60. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$10.41, with a volume of 2,207,990 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.36.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.4799998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

