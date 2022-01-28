Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80.

About Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

