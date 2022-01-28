LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €680.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €680.00 ($772.73) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($965.91) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €879.00 ($998.86) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €793.82 ($902.07).

MC stock traded up €10.40 ($11.82) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €694.00 ($788.64). The company had a trading volume of 407,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €710.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €677.70. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

