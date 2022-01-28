LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €850.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €850.00 ($965.91) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($960.23) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €782.45 ($889.15).

MC stock opened at €694.00 ($788.64) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €710.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €677.70. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

