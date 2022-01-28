LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €879.00 by UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €879.00 ($998.86) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($957.95) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($960.23) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €782.45 ($889.15).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

MC opened at €694.00 ($788.64) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($296.08). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €710.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €677.70.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.