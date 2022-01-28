LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:LXI traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 146 ($1.97). 2,216,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,500. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 120.20 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 155.60 ($2.10).
About LXI REIT
