LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:LXI traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 146 ($1.97). 2,216,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,500. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 120.20 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 155.60 ($2.10).

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

