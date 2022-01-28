Lympo Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Lympo has a market cap of $2.89 million and $188,351.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

