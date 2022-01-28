LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 58,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,436. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

