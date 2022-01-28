LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,314 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $32,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after buying an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after buying an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,133,000 after buying an additional 132,443 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.33). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

