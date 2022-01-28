Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 71600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$43.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.29.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

