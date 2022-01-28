Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $308.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.80. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

