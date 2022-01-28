Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Down 65.1% in January

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MGU opened at $23.35 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

