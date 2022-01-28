Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in January

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $127.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $99.37 and a 12-month high of $157.02.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

