Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Snap worth $142,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Snap by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Snap by 569.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Snap by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NYSE SNAP opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,340,889.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

