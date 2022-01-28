Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $132.45 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.23% of ExlService worth $132,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ExlService by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,312,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

