Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 111,854 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $131,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $608.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $630.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

