Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 13,656 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,788,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Sanofi worth $134,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $221,371,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after buying an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.