Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.29.

MDGL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $955.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 107,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,290,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

