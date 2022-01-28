Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.68 and last traded at $52.70. 5,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 200,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

The company has a market cap of $936.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

