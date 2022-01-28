MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.79.

Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.91. 173,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,379. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 324.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.18. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$16.74 and a 12 month high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.1761129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,228.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

