MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.79.
Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.91. 173,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,379. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 324.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.18. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$16.74 and a 12 month high of C$31.21.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,228.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.