Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Magnet Forensics Company Profile
Magnet Forensics Inc develops data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.
Receive News & Ratings for Magnet Forensics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnet Forensics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.