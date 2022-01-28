Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.35% of Magnite worth $233,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 49.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth about $28,424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 82.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 545,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magnite by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGNI stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 594.80 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

