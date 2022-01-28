MahaDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.73 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $338,628.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00008430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.97 or 0.06699321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,574.80 or 1.00130567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051978 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

