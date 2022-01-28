Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires 11,760 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 9.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $92,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,312,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

