Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires 27,300 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 2.27% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $43,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. 50,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,856. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.