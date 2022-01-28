Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires 28,140 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up about 4.1% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $40,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,353,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of ITB traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,103,417 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

