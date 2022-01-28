Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires 3,825 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 66,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.90. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $58.46 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

