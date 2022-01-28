Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.84% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $362,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the second quarter worth $12,764,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the second quarter worth $421,000.

Shares of KSTR stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.37. 29,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

