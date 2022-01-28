Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $20,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

XBI stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,013,504. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $85.31 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

