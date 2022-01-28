Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys 9,900 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CLOU traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $32.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.467 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

