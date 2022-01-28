Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $10.13 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 301.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

TAN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.83. 18,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $125.05.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.