Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $26.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $26,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,934. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.